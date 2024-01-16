From pro wrestler to Minnesota's governor, new film chronicles Jesse Ventura's unlikely rise

Donald Trump — then exploring a Reform Party bid for president — with Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura at a luncheon in Brooklyn Park in 2000. Photo: Craig Lassig/AFP via Getty Images

It's been 25 years since a former pro wrestler took the oath of office as Minnesota's new governor.

Driving the news: Tuesday night, TPT will mark the anniversary of Jesse Ventura's inauguration by debuting a documentary chronicling his rise from the ring to the State Capitol.

"Jesse Ventura Shocks The World" will debut at 8pm on TPT and will stream on the PBS app.

Why it matters: Aside from being a wild, only-in-Minnesota story, the film explores his break from politics as usual in the late '90s — and how he gave a roadmap for other non-traditional candidates to win.

"You don't have President Donald Trump without Gov. Jesse Ventura," Mary LaHammer — TPT's veteran Capitol reporter and the film's executive producer —said in the film's trailer.

Details: The film will explore Ventura's embrace of LGBTQ+ advocacy and marijuana legalization at a time when those views weren't as mainstream, according to a release from the filmmakers.

