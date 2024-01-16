TSA reports slight dip in guns discovered at MSP airport checkpoints

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: TSA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of firearms detected at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport security checkpoints dropped slightly in 2023, bucking a national trend.

The big picture: A record-high 6,737 guns were discovered at TSA checkpoints in 2023, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

93% of them were loaded, TSA said in a press release.

Zoom in: At MSP, TSA officers discovered 53 while screening more than 13.4 million passengers and crew in 2023.

That's down from 58 in 2022, but higher than in 2021.

Be smart: Federal regulations bar airline passengers from traveling with a loaded gun or with an unloaded firearm that's not declared to the airline ahead of time and properly stowed away in a hard-sided, locked container, Saric notes.

Flyers caught with a gun can face civil penalties of up to $15,000, among other consequences.

Of note: While TSA doesn't confiscate firearms that are discovered, it does contact local law enforcement, which can take it away and either arrest or cite the passenger, depending on local law.