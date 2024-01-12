High Victorian estate on Summit Avenue asks $1.95 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo by Corey Gaffer courtesy of Anderson Realty

This well-preserved High Victorian mansion with modern updates on St. Paul's Summit Avenue is now on the market.

Listed for $1,950,000, it's located at 266 Summit Avenue and informally known as the Driscoll House, named after resident and Pioneer Press co-founder Frederick Driscoll.

Why we love it: The 1884 estate has kept its original charm and layout, including the old oak library and green marble sunrooms, while adding luxe touches like a custom kitchen and sauna.

Layout: The 11,880-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a recently refinished attached garage with five stalls.

Interior features: Vaulted ceilings, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, game room, primary bedroom with sauna and soaking tub, 10 fireplaces.

Exterior features: The estate sits on a half-acre lot overlooking the city and has a balcony, patio, and landscaped yard.

Take a look around:

All photos by Corey Gaffer courtesy of Anderson Realty.