St. Paul City Council picks Mitra Jalali as president

The first all-woman city council in St. Paul history has chosen Mitra Jalali as its leader.

Driving the news: Jalali won the council presidency Wednesday by a unanimous vote.

Flashback: She first secured the Ward 4 council seat in 2018.

Before then, she taught high school in New Orleans through Teach for America, organized for the St. Paul teachers union, and worked for former U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

What they're saying: In a speech Tuesday, Jalali outlined several priorities, including crafting "comprehensive" housing policy and maintaining the city's "community safety" approach to policing.

What we're watching: Whether and how the council revisits rent control policies.

Some new council members have called for rolling back a previous vote to loosen limits on annual rent increases and exempt new construction.

Jalali has said she supports moves to "strengthen and improve" the rent control ordinance.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show Mitra Jalali represents Ward 4.