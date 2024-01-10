Minnesota schools served 1 million more lunches in first month of universal free meals

Gov. Tim Walz, who signed the free lunch law, served chicken to students at a school in Maplewood on Wednesday. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

The number of breakfasts and lunches served by Minnesota schools jumped 16% last September, which marked the first full month of class since the start of a new state program making meals free for all students.

Driving the news: Schools across the state dished up 15.9 million meals, up from 13.7 million the year prior, the Minnesota Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Catch up fast: The new law, passed by the DFL-majority Legislature last year, provides no-cost breakfast and lunch to Minnesota's 800,000-plus students, regardless of their family's income.

Supporters say the program, modeled after a pandemic-era federal benefit that expired in 2022, will address food insecurity and make life easier for parents.

State of the lunch line: Interest in the program has been higher than anticipated. A fiscal impact analysis conducted last year projected a 4% increase in meals served for the entire school year.

But school districts served 1 million more lunches in September alone, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2022. Breakfasts were up 31%.

The catch: The demand, plus higher-than-anticipated food reimbursement rates, mean the program is expected to cost the state $80 million more than planned in its first two years.

That's prompted some Republican lawmakers to question whether the state should be extending free lunch to wealthy families on the taxpayer's dime.

The other side: Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Wednesday that he thinks the extra money is worth it to ensure all kids can eat without stigma.