Owamni's new tasting menu showcases Indigenous fine dining

The smoked berry tostada, sumac tea, and walleye with roe from Owamni's tasting menu. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Award-winning restaurant Owamni is temporarily ending regular lunch and dinner service in favor of fine dining.

What's happening: Beginning Jan. 12, it will exclusively offer the Waníyetu tasting menu, serving 13 courses made only with ingredients native to North America.

It joins the small number of Twin Cities tasting menus that include Demi, Myriel, and Travail but will be the only one dedicated to Indigenous flavors.

What to expect: Almost every item is new to Owamni, said executive chef Lee Garman, with dishes like smoked berry tostadas topped with roe, braised elk, steamed walleye, and sweet potato dumplings.

Vegan and vegetarian options are available, as are non-alcoholic beverage and wine pairings, the latter of which utilizes wines from Black and Indigenous producers.

Details: The experience costs $175 before taxes and fees, and reservations currently run through Feb. 18, though chef and owner Sean Sherman told Axios it may be extended.