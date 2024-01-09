Garrison Keillor at Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Penn. in 2021. Photo: Raymond W. Holman Jr. for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Garrison Keillor will return to St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater during a 50th anniversary reunion tour of his "A Prairie Home Companion" show.

Driving the news: The July 13 event comes eight years after the end of Prairie Home. The anniversary tour began in December in New York's Town Hall and has several other stops on the calendar.

Longtime members of the show Sue Scott, Rich Dworsky Tim Russell and Fred Newman will perform.

Catch up fast: The Fitz was home to the show from the 1970s until Keillor stepped away from the mic in 2016 and handed the reins over to Chris Thile, who rebranded it as "Live From Here" for a four-year run.

Minnesota Public Radio fired Keillor in 2017 over allegations by a female colleague of inappropriate behavior.

Keillor, 81, has denied those allegations and said the relationship was mutual.

Of note: MPR sold the Fitz in 2018 to First Avenue Productions, which is promoting the anniversary show.