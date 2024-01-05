Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy. Chart: Axios Visuals Gas prices across the Twin Cities have dropped under $3 a gallon. Driving the news: The average price for unleaded will set drivers back $2.87 per gallon as of Thursday, per GasBuddy, down about $1 from a September peak, per GasBuddy.

The big picture: Gas prices are falling across the country, with the national average hovering just above $3.

Between the lines: How much it costs to fill up can impact both consumers' personal spending budgets and how they view the economy, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.