Lavish English manor on Lake Minnetonka asks $12.5 million
This luxurious country estate on prime Wayzata Bay shoreline just hit the market for the first time in over 25 years.
- Listed for $12,495,000, "Woodland Glen" is located at 17950 Breezy Point Road in Woodland, a city of less than 500 residents nestled between Wayzata and Deephaven.
Why we love it: From the grand twin-curved staircases in the marble-floored foyer to the indoor heated lap pool with an additional hot tub, the estate was built to impress — like the 12 fireplaces throughout to combat Minnesota winter chill.
- Plus, it sits on 3.5 acres of well-manicured wooded land that includes a dock and lakeside tennis court.
Layout: The 19,893-square-foot estate has six bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, seven garage stalls, a finished basement, and an enclosed patio.
Interior features: Hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, a rebuilt hearth room, a remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an exercise room with a sauna and skylight.
- The brick and copper-wrapped home also has new windows and a new roof.
Take a look around:
All photos by Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tim Lovett and Mia Beardsley with Coldwell Banker Realty.
