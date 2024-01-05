Lavish English manor on Lake Minnetonka asks $12.5 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tim Lovett and Mia Beardsley with Coldwell Banker Realty

This luxurious country estate on prime Wayzata Bay shoreline just hit the market for the first time in over 25 years. Listed for $12,495,000, "Woodland Glen" is located at 17950 Breezy Point Road in Woodland, a city of less than 500 residents nestled between Wayzata and Deephaven.

Why we love it: From the grand twin-curved staircases in the marble-floored foyer to the indoor heated lap pool with an additional hot tub, the estate was built to impress — like the 12 fireplaces throughout to combat Minnesota winter chill.

Plus, it sits on 3.5 acres of well-manicured wooded land that includes a dock and lakeside tennis court.

Layout: The 19,893-square-foot estate has six bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, seven garage stalls, a finished basement, and an enclosed patio.

Interior features: Hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, a rebuilt hearth room, a remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an exercise room with a sauna and skylight.

The brick and copper-wrapped home also has new windows and a new roof.

Take a look around:

All photos by Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tim Lovett and Mia Beardsley with Coldwell Banker Realty.