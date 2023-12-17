1 hour ago - News

Minnesota will soon bar employers from asking for applicants' salary history

Candidates interviewing for jobs in 2024 should be aware of a new law.

Driving the news: Starting Jan. 1, Minnesota employers can no longer ask about, or consider, an applicant's past or current pay during the hiring process.

Why it matters: Backers of the new legislation say it encourages employers to set pay based on an applicant's skills and qualifications.

Be smart: The law does not prohibit a job applicant from voluntarily disclosing their salary, which can often help them negotiate higher pay.

  • The Minnesota Department of Human Rights encourages people who are illegally asked about their pay history to report it via this online form.
