Minnesota will soon bar employers from asking for applicants' salary history
Candidates interviewing for jobs in 2024 should be aware of a new law.
Driving the news: Starting Jan. 1, Minnesota employers can no longer ask about, or consider, an applicant's past or current pay during the hiring process.
Why it matters: Backers of the new legislation say it encourages employers to set pay based on an applicant's skills and qualifications.
- DFL lawmakers who sponsored the bill say it will help narrow gender and racial wage gaps.
Be smart: The law does not prohibit a job applicant from voluntarily disclosing their salary, which can often help them negotiate higher pay.
- The Minnesota Department of Human Rights encourages people who are illegally asked about their pay history to report it via this online form.
