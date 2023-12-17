Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Candidates interviewing for jobs in 2024 should be aware of a new law.

Driving the news: Starting Jan. 1, Minnesota employers can no longer ask about, or consider, an applicant's past or current pay during the hiring process.

Why it matters: Backers of the new legislation say it encourages employers to set pay based on an applicant's skills and qualifications.

DFL lawmakers who sponsored the bill say it will help narrow gender and racial wage gaps.

Be smart: The law does not prohibit a job applicant from voluntarily disclosing their salary, which can often help them negotiate higher pay.