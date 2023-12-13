Municipal-owned liquor stores in Minnesota reached a new high water mark in 2022, with sales reaching $432.1 million.

State of play: 176 cities in the state own or operate liquor stores. While the majority of them are outside the Twin Cities, 18 are in the metro area.

By the numbers: Here are the top five cities, ranked by gross sales in 2022, according to an annual state audit released Wednesday.

Lakeville: $21.9 million Edina: $14.4 million Richfield: $14.2 million Eden Prairie: $12.1 million Apple Valley: $10.9 million

Why it matters: Profits are sent back to cities, which use the funds for parks, libraries, public safety, infrastructure and other services.

Yes, but: Margins are thin for city-owned liquor operations. Lakeville, for example, transferred just under $1.3 million to the city's coffers last year — a margin of about 6%.

Brooklyn Center liquor stores lost almost $60,000 in 2022, according to the report, and transferred no money to the city.

Between the lines: State Auditor Julie Blaha said in a news release that municipal stores' profits were hit by rising labor costs and inflation