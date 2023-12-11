When a new group of local investors bought the former outlets center for $2.5 million just over a year ago, it was around 85% vacant. Photo: Courtesy of Brian Scholten

Once an exemplar of discount shopping filled with some of retail's top brands, the former North Branch Outlets center looks like a ghost town these days.

What happened: Tenants from Nike and Gap to Van Heusen and Rue 21 slowly departed the mall over the past decade. When a new group of local investors bought it for $2.5 million just over a year ago, the highly visible retail center on I-35 was around 85% vacant.

Why it matters: The shopping center was a destination for residents of the north metro and rural communities above.

Brian Scholten one of the five new owners, said their ongoing efforts to revive it will bring services and shopping back to those people.

"We want to make this into a community hub and not just for North Branch, but one that draws people from everywhere," he told Axios.

Between the lines: Scholten said a previous manager raised rents aggressively during a period when shopping habits changed. That decision, he said, is why so many tenants left.

State of play: Working with a nearly blank canvas, the owners have rebranded the center as The Shops of Gateway North and landed several new businesses.

They've signed leases with yarn shop Warm & Wooly, a bookstore, and a children's consignment shop, all of which have opened.

They've also signed leases with a daycare provider, a pediatrician's office, a dog training school, and an indoor playground.

Work is underway on 10 small executive office suites that can be rented by people who don't want to work from home.

By the numbers: The 145,000 square-foot property is now roughly half-leased, including holdovers such as Maurices, Bath & Body Works, and Famous Footwear, Scholten said.

What's next: Once the mall signs more leases and produces a larger positive cash flow, they'd like to invest in a buildout for a potential restaurant, he added.