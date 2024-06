Share on email (opens in new window)

After a pit stop in Kansas City, the FX series "Fargo" returns to Minnesota and North Dakota for the fifth season ... sort of. Driving the news: The season premiere of the show is Tuesday at 9pm. Episodes will stream on Hulu the next day.

Details: Season 5 stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh and is set in Minneapolis, Scandia, and western North Dakota.

Synopsis, per FX: "After an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon" (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind."

Yes, but: While seasons 1-3 were also based in Minnesota and North Dakota, the series has been filmed in Canada, unlike the 1996 movie that was made here.

What to watch: Local film industry boosters are hopeful that a beefed-up state tax credit for production will eventually land Minnesota a hit series like "Fargo."