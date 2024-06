More than 11 years after he closed El Meson Bistro, chef Héctor Ruiz has revived the Spanish-Caribbean eatery in a new location. Details: El Meson 2 quietly opened a few weeks ago in the same building where Ruiz operates his Ena restaurant, at 46th and Grand Ave. in Minneapolis.

What he's saying: Demand for his food truck was so strong that Ruiz decided he would open a physical location. It's a tiny joint geared toward carryout, though there are a few seats.

What to expect: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with most items costing between $10 and $17. I went on Sunday and Ruiz took my order, cooked the food, and rang me up.

What I tried: The chicken jambalaya ($17) and pollo jamaiquino ($16). Both were excellent, though the jambalaya may be too spicy for some Minnesotans.