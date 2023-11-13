Why everyone's howling about the Wolves

Share on email (opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards celebrates after hitting a shot against the Boston Celtics. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

If the Wolves win their seventh-straight game Tuesday, it will be their longest streak since 2004. State of play: That's perfect, because 2004 was the last time Minnesota fans were this excited about their NBA team.

The current run includes wins over the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, as well as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

What happened: Over the last five games, Anthony Edwards took another step forward, averaging 31.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. If he didn't prove he was a bona fide superstar last year, he's done so now.

Rudy Gobert has helped Minnesota become the top defensive team in the NBA. He's playing stout defense like he did in Utah before being traded to the Wolves last year.

Between the lines: Fans are as rabid as, well, wolves.

Target Center has sold out the first five games, something the team hasn't done since 1991.

Reality check: It's only been nine games.