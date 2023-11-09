2 hours ago - News
Here's how many Minnesotans have served in the military
Minnesota is home to about 265,000 military veterans, per the U.S. Census Bureau.
What's happening: Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11, honors those who have served in the armed forces. The federal holiday is being observed on Nov. 10.
Zoom in: The share of veterans in the state as of 2022 represents about 6% of Minnesota's total adult population — right on par with the national average.
Zoom out: Alaska has the nation's highest share of veterans, at 10.1%. New York (3.7%) has the lowest.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.