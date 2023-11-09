Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Art Attack in Minneapolis, a Pride curling tournament in St. Paul, and a Christmas Market in Isanti.

1 big thing: 🎨 Attack your senses

Immerse yourself in colorful displays of art at Art Attack.

What's happening: The studio event will feature a four-floor art showcase, live music, food trucks, live painting demonstrations, interactive art activities, bracelet making, and oil painting workshops.

When: 5-9pm Friday, noon-8pm Saturday, and noon-5pm Sunday.

Where: The Northrup King Building in Minneapolis

The Northrup King Building features more than 350 artists and small businesses

Cost: Free.

Watch a three-game, 32-team curling event with raffles, contests, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, drag entertainment, and brunch at Minnesota's first Pride curling weekend 6pm Friday through Sunday at the Frogtown Curling Club in St. Paul. Free. (Registration of teams and individual curlers is now closed).

Shop and eat at Black-owned businesses and enjoy live music, art, and food trucks 2-7pm Saturday at The Case Building in Minneapolis. Free.

Explore hundreds of vendors with handcrafted goods, raffles, food, and art Thursday through Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Tickets are $10.

11am-8pm Thursday and Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday, and 10am-4pm Sunday.

Watch the holiday classic performed by Children's Theatre Company now through Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Opening night is 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $67.

Enjoy dinner and a show with local singers performing songs by Adele, The Chicks, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, and more Friday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Tickets are $64 for dinner and the show.

Dinner starts at 6pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Bid on glass art at a silent auction and enjoy prizes, appetizers, and live glass-blowing demonstrations. 5-8pm Friday at the Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $15.