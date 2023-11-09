1 hour ago - Things to Do
Twin Cites weekend events: Art Attack, Pride Curling, Bonspiel
This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Art Attack in Minneapolis, a Pride curling tournament in St. Paul, and a Christmas Market in Isanti.
1 big thing: 🎨 Attack your senses
Immerse yourself in colorful displays of art at Art Attack.
What's happening: The studio event will feature a four-floor art showcase, live music, food trucks, live painting demonstrations, interactive art activities, bracelet making, and oil painting workshops.
When: 5-9pm Friday, noon-8pm Saturday, and noon-5pm Sunday.
Where: The Northrup King Building in Minneapolis
- The Northrup King Building features more than 350 artists and small businesses
Cost: Free.
2. 🥌 Pride Curling Bonspiel
- Watch a three-game, 32-team curling event with raffles, contests, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, drag entertainment, and brunch at Minnesota's first Pride curling weekend 6pm Friday through Sunday at the Frogtown Curling Club in St. Paul. Free. (Registration of teams and individual curlers is now closed).
3. 🖤 The Black Market
- Shop and eat at Black-owned businesses and enjoy live music, art, and food trucks 2-7pm Saturday at The Case Building in Minneapolis. Free.
4. 🍁 Autumn Festival
- Explore hundreds of vendors with handcrafted goods, raffles, food, and art Thursday through Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Tickets are $10.
- 11am-8pm Thursday and Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday, and 10am-4pm Sunday.
5. 🎄 How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Watch the holiday classic performed by Children's Theatre Company now through Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Opening night is 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $67.
6. 🎸 Wild Angels - The Women of Rock, Pop & Country
- Enjoy dinner and a show with local singers performing songs by Adele, The Chicks, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, and more Friday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Tickets are $64 for dinner and the show.
- Dinner starts at 6pm and the show begins at 8pm.
7. 🫗 Glass Harvest
- Bid on glass art at a silent auction and enjoy prizes, appetizers, and live glass-blowing demonstrations. 5-8pm Friday at the Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $15.
8. 🧑🎄 Minnesota Christmas Market
- Shop artisan goods from local vendors that will donate seven percent of their sales to Santa's College Fund 10am-4pm Saturday at Erickson Farmstead in Isanti. $1 at the door.
- Nov. 18 is at Union Depot in St. Paul and Nov. 25 is at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.