7 Twin Cities turkey trots to run this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Twin Cities residents (or visitors!) looking to move before the big meal have plenty of options.

What's happening: Turkey trots: The longstanding tradition of holding fun runs and races the morning of the holiday.

Zoom in: Here are seven runs scheduled in the Twin Cities metro this year:

Twin Cities in Motion's Run Before You Feast 5K: 8:30am at 4th Street S and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. $54+, but participants under 18 run free.

St. Paul Turkey Trot 6K/10K: 7:30am/8:30am at Upper Landing Park in St. Paul. $47.50.

Chanhassen Turkey Trot 5K run/walk: 8:30am at Chanhassen High School. $42.99+/$12.99 for kids under 11.

Bonus: Baker's Wife donuts will be at the finish line.

DrumstickDash 10K and 3.14 mile "Pi Run": 8am at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. $50.

A kids half mile and "Cranberry Cruise" 1 mile race starts at at 7:30am. $10

Highland Turkey Trot: 8am at 2017 Hillcrest Ave in St. Paul. $35.

Fast Before the Feast 5K/10K/0.5 mile "Turkey Dash": 8:25am at White Bear Lake County Park.

Turkey Day Trail Trot 10K/5K: Multiple start times at Battle Creek Park (2350 Upper Afton Rd in St. Paul). $50, with discounts available for kids and seniors.