The best Twin Cities Thanksgiving meal kits of 2023
From classic spreads to vegan menus, make cooking easy this Thanksgiving with a meal kit from one of these local restaurants.
🌽 Alma: The "Everything but the Turkey" package includes a wide variety of veggies, breads, sides and a pumpkin pie.
- $70 for two people, $140 for four. Available through Nov. 16 or until sold out.
🍗 Animales Barbeque Co.: The popular food truck's take-and-bake meal includes half of a smoked turkey, wild rice pilaf, cranberry relish, pumpkin pudding and sides.
- $180, generously feeds four. Available until sold out.
🐖 Brasa: The Twin Cities rotisserie's meal includes roasted turkey, glazed ham, sides, candied yams and more. everything but the cornbread is gluten free.
- $37.50 per person. Order by Nov. 13.
🍝 Broders' Cucina Italiana: The south Minneapolis eatery's holiday menu includes a variety of traditional Italian dishes, with entrees serving 8-12 people.
- Priced per item, available through Dec. 31.
🥬 Chowgirls: The "By-The-Box" menu from the Twin Cities catering company includes a la carte traditional entrees and sides and an all-vegan menu with nine options.
- Priced per item. Order by Nov. 18.
🦃 D'Amico: The Italian cafe's catering menu includes turkey, salads, sides and a homemade pumpkin pie, plus additional a la carte options.
- $265, feeds six. Order by Nov. 19.
🥧 Four Seasons Minneapolis: The hotel's traditional meal includes an oven roasted turkey, multiple sides and two pies.
- $365 for 4-6, $450 for 6-8, $560 for 8-12. Available until sold out.
🥦 Herbie Butcher's: This plant-based fried chicken restaurant is offering an all-vegan Thanksgiving menu, including wingz platters, mac and cheese, hotdish and "sausage" gravy.
- Priced per item. Order by Nov. 18.
🐇 Red Cow/Red Rabbit: The sister restaurants offer a 10-course classic Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, casserole, stuffing and more.
- $264, feeds 5-7 people. A la carte options available. Available until sold out.
🍻 Surly Brewing: Get a full turkey dinner with sides and a bottle of Feastbier, a rye barrel-aged strong ale.
- $225, feeds 4-6 people. Available until sold out.
👩🍳 Travail Kitchen & Amusements: The upscale Robbinsdale restaurant's meal includes a 12-14 pound turkey with eight sides, though it does require some cooking.
- $300, feeds 6-8 people. Available until sold out.
🥧 Plus: Bakeries like Honey and Rye, The Buttered Tin, Patisserie 46 and Bellecour are accepting Thanksgiving pie preorders. Prices vary.
Of note: We'll update this list as more options become available. Did we miss something? Send us your favorites at [email protected].
