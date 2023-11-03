The best Twin Cities Thanksgiving meal kits of 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From classic spreads to vegan menus, make cooking easy this Thanksgiving with a meal kit from one of these local restaurants.

🌽 Alma: The "Everything but the Turkey" package includes a wide variety of veggies, breads, sides and a pumpkin pie.

$70 for two people, $140 for four. Available through Nov. 16 or until sold out.

🍗 Animales Barbeque Co.: The popular food truck's take-and-bake meal includes half of a smoked turkey, wild rice pilaf, cranberry relish, pumpkin pudding and sides.

$180, generously feeds four. Available until sold out.

🐖 Brasa: The Twin Cities rotisserie's meal includes roasted turkey, glazed ham, sides, candied yams and more. everything but the cornbread is gluten free.

$37.50 per person. Order by Nov. 13.

🍝 Broders' Cucina Italiana: The south Minneapolis eatery's holiday menu includes a variety of traditional Italian dishes, with entrees serving 8-12 people.

Priced per item, available through Dec. 31.

🥬 Chowgirls: The "By-The-Box" menu from the Twin Cities catering company includes a la carte traditional entrees and sides and an all-vegan menu with nine options.

Priced per item. Order by Nov. 18.

🦃 D'Amico: The Italian cafe's catering menu includes turkey, salads, sides and a homemade pumpkin pie, plus additional a la carte options.

$265, feeds six. Order by Nov. 19.

🥧 Four Seasons Minneapolis: The hotel's traditional meal includes an oven roasted turkey, multiple sides and two pies.

$365 for 4-6, $450 for 6-8, $560 for 8-12. Available until sold out.

🥦 Herbie Butcher's: This plant-based fried chicken restaurant is offering an all-vegan Thanksgiving menu, including wingz platters, mac and cheese, hotdish and "sausage" gravy.

Priced per item. Order by Nov. 18.

🐇 Red Cow/Red Rabbit: The sister restaurants offer a 10-course classic Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, casserole, stuffing and more.

$264, feeds 5-7 people. A la carte options available. Available until sold out.

🍻 Surly Brewing: Get a full turkey dinner with sides and a bottle of Feastbier, a rye barrel-aged strong ale.

$225, feeds 4-6 people. Available until sold out.

👩‍🍳 Travail Kitchen & Amusements: The upscale Robbinsdale restaurant's meal includes a 12-14 pound turkey with eight sides, though it does require some cooking.

$300, feeds 6-8 people. Available until sold out.

🥧 Plus: Bakeries like Honey and Rye, The Buttered Tin, Patisserie 46 and Bellecour are accepting Thanksgiving pie preorders. Prices vary.

Of note: We'll update this list as more options become available. Did we miss something? Send us your favorites at [email protected].