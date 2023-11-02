Share on email (opens in new window)

Three Minnesota startups have been selected for the latest cohort of the Minnesota Twins' Techstars Accelerator program.

Why it matters: Accelerators provide money, mentoring, and other support to help young companies succeed and grow.

Catch up fast: The Twins' program, launched in 2021 for sports and entertainment technology startups, is the first of its kind run by a Minnesota sports franchise and the second funded by an MLB team.

Zoom in: The third class of the program, announced Thursday morning, includes 10 companies from across the world, including three based in Minneapolis:

SportsVision: An AI platform that provides "sports science-level insights" of athlete videos.

An AI platform that provides "sports science-level insights" of athlete videos. Camperoni: A kids' camp search, registration, and coordination platform that " automates the administrative grunt work of parenting."

A kids' camp search, registration, and coordination platform that automates the administrative grunt work of parenting." Refr Sports: A referee scheduling, management, and payment platform for sports organizations.

Between the lines: In addition to equity in the companies, partnering with startups allows the Twins to tap into the technology created by the entrepreneurs.

Executives said at its start that they hoped the ties would help the team expand and diversify its fan base.

What's next: The three-month program, run out of the North Loop's Ford Center, begins Nov. 6.