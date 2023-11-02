1 hour ago - Business

Twin Cities startups score spots in Twins' latest Techstars Accelerator round

Illustration of a piggy bank whose round body resembles a baseball with red stitching

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Three Minnesota startups have been selected for the latest cohort of the Minnesota Twins' Techstars Accelerator program.

Why it matters: Accelerators provide money, mentoring, and other support to help young companies succeed and grow.

Catch up fast: The Twins' program, launched in 2021 for sports and entertainment technology startups, is the first of its kind run by a Minnesota sports franchise and the second funded by an MLB team.

Zoom in: The third class of the program, announced Thursday morning, includes 10 companies from across the world, including three based in Minneapolis:

  • SportsVision: An AI platform that provides "sports science-level insights" of athlete videos.
  • Camperoni: A kids' camp search, registration, and coordination platform that "automates the administrative grunt work of parenting."
  • Refr Sports: A referee scheduling, management, and payment platform for sports organizations.

Between the lines: In addition to equity in the companies, partnering with startups allows the Twins to tap into the technology created by the entrepreneurs.

What's next: The three-month program, run out of the North Loop's Ford Center, begins Nov. 6.

