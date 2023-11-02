1 hour ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities weekend events: Twin Cities Con, Diwali and more

Twin Cities Con 2022. Photo: Steve Campbell/locomotofx

This weekend, check out Twin Cities Con in Minneapolis, a Diwali festival at Midtown Global Market and a Dia de los Muertos concert at the Cedar Cultural Center.

1 big thing: 💥 Pros and (comic) cons

Celebrate comics, film, art, TV and gaming at Twin Cities Con.

What's happening: Geek out at the three-day family-friendly event with gaming tournaments, panel discussions, workshops, a marketplace and costume contests.

  • Guests include: Kevin Smith, Danny Trejo, Rachel Leigh Cook, the casts of "Clerks," "Mallrats," "My Name Is Earl" and "Bluey," and Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues."
  • The #LocalAngle: "Mallrats" was filmed in the Eden Prairie Center Mall.

When: Noon–7pm Friday, 10am–7pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

Cost: A three-day general admission pass is $70.

  • Children 13 and under are $10.

2. 💀 Dia de los Muertos Concert + Fandango

3. 🧶 November Sip and Knit

  • Come knit and have tea, coffee and donuts, 10am–noon Saturday at Venn Brewing in Minneapolis. Free.

4. 🍫 Chocoholic Frolic 5K

  • Run or walk a 5K/10K to benefit the Alzheimer's Association 7:30am Saturday starting and ending at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Registration is $50.
  • Registration includes a shirt, medal and chocolate.

5. 🌚 "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna"

  • Watch a production about a multigenerational Mexican American family migrating across time and space, with showings Saturday through Nov. 12 at the Ordway in St. Paul. Tickets vary depending on day and seat.

6. 🍻 Tonka Brew Fest

  • Listen to live music, sample unlimited beers from 16 Minnesota craft breweries and eat fresh grilled brats and chips, 3–6pm Saturday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Tickets are $50.

7. 🏳️‍⚧️ Transition

8. 🪔 Diwali

  • Celebrate the Festival of Lights noon–3pm Saturday with live music, dancing and art at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis. Free.

9. 🎄 The Wintertime Carnival

  • Explore the history of winter holidays in Russia — a country that once banned Christmas — at the exhibit's grand opening, 7–9pm Saturday at the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis. Adult admission is $14.
