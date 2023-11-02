1 hour ago - Things to Do
Twin Cities weekend events: Twin Cities Con, Diwali and more
This weekend, check out Twin Cities Con in Minneapolis, a Diwali festival at Midtown Global Market and a Dia de los Muertos concert at the Cedar Cultural Center.
1 big thing: 💥 Pros and (comic) cons
Celebrate comics, film, art, TV and gaming at Twin Cities Con.
What's happening: Geek out at the three-day family-friendly event with gaming tournaments, panel discussions, workshops, a marketplace and costume contests.
- Guests include: Kevin Smith, Danny Trejo, Rachel Leigh Cook, the casts of "Clerks," "Mallrats," "My Name Is Earl" and "Bluey," and Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues."
- The #LocalAngle: "Mallrats" was filmed in the Eden Prairie Center Mall.
When: Noon–7pm Friday, 10am–7pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday.
Where: Minneapolis Convention Center
Cost: A three-day general admission pass is $70.
- Children 13 and under are $10.
2. 💀 Dia de los Muertos Concert + Fandango
- Enjoy a music and arts festival to celebrate the Day of the Dead, 6–11pm Saturday at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of.
3. 🧶 November Sip and Knit
- Come knit and have tea, coffee and donuts, 10am–noon Saturday at Venn Brewing in Minneapolis. Free.
4. 🍫 Chocoholic Frolic 5K
- Run or walk a 5K/10K to benefit the Alzheimer's Association 7:30am Saturday starting and ending at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Registration is $50.
- Registration includes a shirt, medal and chocolate.
5. 🌚 "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna"
- Watch a production about a multigenerational Mexican American family migrating across time and space, with showings Saturday through Nov. 12 at the Ordway in St. Paul. Tickets vary depending on day and seat.
6. 🍻 Tonka Brew Fest
- Listen to live music, sample unlimited beers from 16 Minnesota craft breweries and eat fresh grilled brats and chips, 3–6pm Saturday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Tickets are $50.
7. 🏳️⚧️ Transition
- Experience a concert about queer and trans pride through musical storytelling, 7:30pm Friday at The Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 in advance and $15 at the door.
8. 🪔 Diwali
- Celebrate the Festival of Lights noon–3pm Saturday with live music, dancing and art at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis. Free.
9. 🎄 The Wintertime Carnival
- Explore the history of winter holidays in Russia — a country that once banned Christmas — at the exhibit's grand opening, 7–9pm Saturday at the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis. Adult admission is $14.
