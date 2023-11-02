Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend, check out Twin Cities Con in Minneapolis, a Diwali festival at Midtown Global Market and a Dia de los Muertos concert at the Cedar Cultural Center.

1 big thing: 💥 Pros and (comic) cons

Celebrate comics, film, art, TV and gaming at Twin Cities Con.

What's happening: Geek out at the three-day family-friendly event with gaming tournaments, panel discussions, workshops, a marketplace and costume contests.

Guests include: Kevin Smith, Danny Trejo, Rachel Leigh Cook, the casts of "Clerks," "Mallrats," "My Name Is Earl" and "Bluey," and Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues."

The #LocalAngle: "Mallrats" was filmed in the Eden Prairie Center Mall.

When: Noon–7pm Friday, 10am–7pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

Cost: A three-day general admission pass is $70.

Children 13 and under are $10.

Enjoy a music and arts festival to celebrate the Day of the Dead, 6–11pm Saturday at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of.

Come knit and have tea, coffee and donuts, 10am–noon Saturday at Venn Brewing in Minneapolis. Free.

Run or walk a 5K/10K to benefit the Alzheimer's Association 7:30am Saturday starting and ending at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Registration is $50.

Registration includes a shirt, medal and chocolate.

Watch a production about a multigenerational Mexican American family migrating across time and space, with showings Saturday through Nov. 12 at the Ordway in St. Paul. Tickets vary depending on day and seat.

Listen to live music, sample unlimited beers from 16 Minnesota craft breweries and eat fresh grilled brats and chips, 3–6pm Saturday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Tickets are $50.

Experience a concert about queer and trans pride through musical storytelling, 7:30pm Friday at The Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 in advance and $15 at the door.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights noon–3pm Saturday with live music, dancing and art at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis. Free.