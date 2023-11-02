Chicken wings chain Atomic Wings expands into Twin Cities

A fast-growing New York-based chicken wing chain is expanding into the Twin Cities with the first location planned for Edina.

Details: Atomic Wings has signed a lease for the Pentagon Village redevelopment at Interstate 494 and Highway 100, according to a social media post by Mid-America Real Estate, which handles leasing for the project.

Photo: RSP Architects via city of Edina

Zoom in: The chain is fast-casual and its menu includes traditional, boneless, and meatless wings as well as flatbreads.

State of play: There are 15 restaurants open and another 10 under construction nationwide and Atomic Wings has sold franchise rights to another 100, according to a news release.

What they're saying: Ron Harris of Minneapolis is opening the first location here and will sell franchises for other locations in the metro. He envisions 15 to 20 locations in the Twin Cities, he told Axios.