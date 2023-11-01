Restaurant Roundup: Slice Brothers Pizza expands to downtown St. Paul

Lynette, a new eatery from some of the founders of the closed Lyn65 in Richfield, is opening in the former Riverview Cafe and Wine Bar in South Minneapolis next spring, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports.

🇧🇷 Little Brazil, a market and café offering Brazilian street foods with a focus on affordable options, is now open along the Mississippi Riverfront in St. Paul, according to the Pioneer Press.

🍕 Slice Brothers Pizza is expanding again, this time into downtown St. Paul, per a news release. The new shop will be the New York-style pizzeria's fifth location since it opened in Northeast Minneapolis in 2021.

😋 Mandalay Kitchen, a full-service restaurant that blends Burmese, Karen, and Thai cuisines, is preparing to open in the former Marc Heu Patisserie space in Frogtown, Eater Twin Cities reports.

🥙 St. Cloud restaurant chain New York Gyro will open a location in the heart of Lyn-Lake in Minneapolis, just a few blocks from its existing outpost on Lake Street. There's no opening date in mind yet, the owner told Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.