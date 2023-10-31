Iconic Dinkytown McDonald's to reopen in November

The golden arches will soon grace Dinkytown once again when McDonald's, a staple for University of Minnesota late-night diners for nearly 60 years, makes its triumphant return next week.

Flashback: The two-story building affectionately nicknamed Drunk Don's was a beloved neighborhood icon since opening in 1963, but was torn down in 2020 to make way for an apartment complex.

It was rumored to be returning on the first floor of the new building, and after a three-year wait, owner Melissa Smith-Kennedy confirmed it will likely reopen next week, according to the Minnesota Daily.

Yes, but: There won't be a drive-thru like the last location, and the restaurant will be fully digital so people can order via kiosk.

What they're saying: "It's not like, 'Oh, they're just adding a McDonald's,'" U student Rachel Gerszewski told the Daily. "It's like, 'Oh my God it's coming back.'"

My thought bubble: Trying to communicate your order to a cashier while surrounded by chaotic, drunk college students at 2:30am was a University of Minnesota rite of passage. Kiosks just won't be the same.