Iconic Dinkytown McDonald's to reopen in November

A grey apartment building with a sign that reads McDonald's.

The new McDonald's. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The golden arches will soon grace Dinkytown once again when McDonald's, a staple for University of Minnesota late-night diners for nearly 60 years, makes its triumphant return next week.

Flashback: The two-story building affectionately nicknamed Drunk Don's was a beloved neighborhood icon since opening in 1963, but was torn down in 2020 to make way for an apartment complex.

  • It was rumored to be returning on the first floor of the new building, and after a three-year wait, owner Melissa Smith-Kennedy confirmed it will likely reopen next week, according to the Minnesota Daily.

Yes, but: There won't be a drive-thru like the last location, and the restaurant will be fully digital so people can order via kiosk.

What they're saying: "It's not like, 'Oh, they're just adding a McDonald's,'" U student Rachel Gerszewski told the Daily. "It's like, 'Oh my God it's coming back.'"

My thought bubble: Trying to communicate your order to a cashier while surrounded by chaotic, drunk college students at 2:30am was a University of Minnesota rite of passage. Kiosks just won't be the same.

A McDonald's building.
The McDonald's in August 2019. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
