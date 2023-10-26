Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do
Halloween weekend in Twin Cities: BOOnion Depot, Hallowhiskey
This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out BOOnion Depot, a trick-or-treat bar crawl, the Hallowhiskey party and more.
1 big thing: 👻 Boo at Union
Halloween at Union Depot is here.
What's happening: Enjoy a spooky day of family-friendly fun at BOOnion Depot with craft stations, a dance zone, food, face painting, superheroes, balloon art, magicians, prizes, live music and more.
- Halloween costumes are encouraged.
When: 10am–3pm Sunday
Where: Union Depot in St. Paul
Cost: Free
Of note: This event is indoors on level one in the waiting room. View parking details.
Looking ahead: First Avenue's annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest will be at 8pm Tuesday.
- This 18+ event will feature live music, DJs and over $1,000 in cash prizes.
🍹 2. Trick or Drink Bar Crawl
- Visit seven participating bars with no cover and access to exclusive drink specials Friday, Saturday and Halloween day at InBound Brew Co. in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $15.
- 6pm–2am Friday, 4pm–2am Saturday and 6pm–2am Tuesday. View full schedule.
🎃 3. Spooktacular Halloween Party
- Party it up with specialty cocktails, wings, flatbreads and pulled pork sandwiches, 6–9pm Saturday at Papa Legba Lounge in St. Paul. There will be a DJ and a costume contest, and the cover charge includes a cocktail. Cover at the door is $10.
🌈 4. Flip Phone XXL Halloween
- Experience a night of late '90s–early 2000s dance, fun and drag featuring Crystal Methyd from "RuPaul's Drag Race," 9pm Saturday at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $10 online and are $22 at the door.
🥂 5. Hallowhiskey Party
- Enjoy a night of live music, DJs, cocktails, food, a costume contest, tarot card reading and more, 7pm Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. in Minneapolis. Free.
- O'Shaughnessy will host a food drive during this event for Second Harvest Heartland. Non-perishable goods are encouraged but not required to enter.
🍭 6. Chanhassen Halloween Party
- Trick-or-treat, play carnival games and go on a hayride at this festival catered to children 12 and under, 5:30–7:30pm Saturday at the Chanhassen Recreation Center. Tickets are $6 for kids and free for adults. Register.
🧑🌾 7. Halloween Party Weekend
- Celebrate Halloween at the final weekend of the Pinehaven Farm Festival in Wyoming. There will be trick-or-treating around the farm, live music by local musicians, food, prizes and more, 10am–4:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $11–17.
👻 8. Ghost Stories
- Listen to ghost stories from a medium and the Twin Cities Paranormal Society, 7–8:30pm Sunday at The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20.
- Tickets include a glass of wine or a beer.
🍷 9. Wine-O-Ween
- Get a free glass of wine with each wine flight purchase when you come in wearing a costume. Children will receive free candy. This treat takes place noon–5pm Saturday and Sunday at Saint Croix Vineyards in Stillwater. Free.
🚃 10. Streetcar Named Expire
- Ride through a dark forest on a trolley, 7–10pm Saturday on the Como-Harriet Streetcar Line in Minneapolis. $5 fare or $12 for unlimited rides.
- This may be frightening for young children.
