This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out BOOnion Depot, a trick-or-treat bar crawl, the Hallowhiskey party and more.

1 big thing: 👻 Boo at Union

Halloween at Union Depot is here.

What's happening: Enjoy a spooky day of family-friendly fun at BOOnion Depot with craft stations, a dance zone, food, face painting, superheroes, balloon art, magicians, prizes, live music and more.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

When: 10am–3pm Sunday

Where: Union Depot in St. Paul

Cost: Free

Of note: This event is indoors on level one in the waiting room. View parking details.

Looking ahead: First Avenue's annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest will be at 8pm Tuesday.

This 18+ event will feature live music, DJs and over $1,000 in cash prizes.

Visit seven participating bars with no cover and access to exclusive drink specials Friday, Saturday and Halloween day at InBound Brew Co. in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $15.

6pm–2am Friday, 4pm–2am Saturday and 6pm–2am Tuesday. View full schedule.

Party it up with specialty cocktails, wings, flatbreads and pulled pork sandwiches, 6–9pm Saturday at Papa Legba Lounge in St. Paul. There will be a DJ and a costume contest, and the cover charge includes a cocktail. Cover at the door is $10.

Experience a night of late '90s–early 2000s dance, fun and drag featuring Crystal Methyd from "RuPaul's Drag Race," 9pm Saturday at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $10 online and are $22 at the door.

Enjoy a night of live music, DJs, cocktails, food, a costume contest, tarot card reading and more, 7pm Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. in Minneapolis. Free.

O'Shaughnessy will host a food drive during this event for Second Harvest Heartland. Non-perishable goods are encouraged but not required to enter.

Trick-or-treat, play carnival games and go on a hayride at this festival catered to children 12 and under, 5:30–7:30pm Saturday at the Chanhassen Recreation Center. Tickets are $6 for kids and free for adults. Register.

Celebrate Halloween at the final weekend of the Pinehaven Farm Festival in Wyoming. There will be trick-or-treating around the farm, live music by local musicians, food, prizes and more, 10am–4:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $11–17.

Listen to ghost stories from a medium and the Twin Cities Paranormal Society, 7–8:30pm Sunday at The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20.

Tickets include a glass of wine or a beer.

Get a free glass of wine with each wine flight purchase when you come in wearing a costume. Children will receive free candy. This treat takes place noon–5pm Saturday and Sunday at Saint Croix Vineyards in Stillwater. Free.