Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It could be another warm winter in the Twin Cities, but perhaps not as snowy as the last.

Driving the news: NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released its winter forecast late last week.

What's happening: The combination of a strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean and record-high global ocean temperatures will shape the upcoming winter season in potentially unforeseen ways across the U.S., Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Zoom in: All of Minnesota is forecasted to have warmer temperatures, particularly in the northern half of the state.

Meanwhile, the NOAA is predicting normal precipitation for most of Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could be a bit drier.