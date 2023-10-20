Cape Codder in St. Louis Park asks $385K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

This Cape Cod-style home is on the market in St. Louis Park, near the West End.

Listed for $385,000, it's located at 1817 Georgia Ave. S., near the Westwood Hills Nature Center and Cedar Lake Trail.

Why we love it: The updated kitchen offers pale quartz countertops and a nook with banquette seating.

Layout: The 1,067-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms — there's one of each in the basement — and attached garage parking.

Interior features: Hardwood floors, crown molding, downstairs playroom or work space.

Exterior features: A fenced backyard with a large tree.

Take a look around:

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.