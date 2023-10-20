Cape Codder in St. Louis Park asks $385K
This Cape Cod-style home is on the market in St. Louis Park, near the West End.
- Listed for $385,000, it's located at 1817 Georgia Ave. S., near the Westwood Hills Nature Center and Cedar Lake Trail.
Why we love it: The updated kitchen offers pale quartz countertops and a nook with banquette seating.
Layout: The 1,067-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms — there's one of each in the basement — and attached garage parking.
Interior features: Hardwood floors, crown molding, downstairs playroom or work space.
Exterior features: A fenced backyard with a large tree.
Take a look around:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more