42 mins ago - Real Estate

Cape Codder in St. Louis Park asks $385K

Sami Sparber
outside of house with stone steps

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.

This Cape Cod-style home is on the market in St. Louis Park, near the West End.

  • Listed for $385,000, it's located at 1817 Georgia Ave. S., near the Westwood Hills Nature Center and Cedar Lake Trail.

Why we love it: The updated kitchen offers pale quartz countertops and a nook with banquette seating.

Layout: The 1,067-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms — there's one of each in the basement — and attached garage parking.

Interior features: Hardwood floors, crown molding, downstairs playroom or work space.

Exterior features: A fenced backyard with a large tree.

Take a look around:

living room with crown molding
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
kitchen with stainless appliances
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
view of kitchen that opens to living room
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
primary bedroom
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
secondary bedroom, set up as a home office
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
basement bathroom
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
large backyard with fire pit
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kari Wolfe with Edina Realty, Inc.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more