Twin Cities dwellers looking for a coffee shop to call their "remote work" home have plenty of options.

Why it matters: While there are upsides to working from home, a caffeine-fueled change of scene can boost morale and productivity.

Driving the news: We asked Axios Twin Cities newsletter readers to share their favorite coffee shops. Here are some picks:

Venn Brewing (South Minneapolis): "They do coffee during the day, and the vibe (especially when it's warmer and you can sit outside) is a nice change of place from working at home." — Chris. B.

The Fox and Pantry (Plymouth): "I go there to escape the house, read, crochet, and enjoy a coffee or London fog latte. All kinds of folks gather here: Telecommuters, students being tutored, friends meeting, solo readers, people watchers." — Kathy D.

Shortwave Coffee (South Minneapolis): "The owner is nice and knowledgeable, the WiFi is fast, the tables are comfortable and the coffee is delicious!" — Wendy J.

Base Camp Coffee (Minnetonka): "They've got Fika coffee and a bunch of local-ish and sustainable outdoor gear. Bonus: If work gets really rough, they're inside Unmapped Brewing!" — Greg W.

Coffeesmith (Forest Lake): "A lot of seating indoors, a covered porch with many tables and picnic tables for outdoors... The music is a bit loud inside for calls/Zooms, but it's got good coffee and breakfast (and) light lunch options for food." Rachel. A.

The shop's resident pup, Louis the French Bulldog, is also a draw for many. currently facing some medical issues, and fans are raising money for his recovery.

FRGMNT (Eden Prairie): "The coffee shop is located in the corner of a soaring, light filled atrium that has a plethora of workspace options." —Dan. W.