The 2022 Taco Tour. Photos: Courtesy of the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC)

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Taco Tour in Minneapolis, a Black film festival, the Minnesota Cider Festival and more.

1. 🪅 It's taco time

The Taco Tour is back with 20 taco trucks and restaurants along Lake Street.

What's happening: This event highlights Latino culture with food, live performances, music, art, crafts, dancing, Day of the Dead flowers and more. View full schedule.

New this year: Performances by Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca, local mariachi band Son de Morelos and free Latin dance classes.

What they're saying: "These businesses are a vital part of the economy, and they also preserve Latino culture in our city and state," says Henry Jiménez, executive director at LEDC.

When: 11am–4pm Saturday

Where: Lake Street in South Minneapolis from Third Street to 20th Street

Cost: Free

Tacos and vendor items are available for purchase.

Enjoy shows by filmmakers of color from around the country in a four-day event at the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis. Individual show tickets are $10. A day pass is $40 and a four-day pass is $100.

Find unlimited samples of local and regional ciders, local food trucks, music and free parking, 1–5pm Saturday at the Minneapolis Cider Company. General admission tickets are $50.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a Latin0 music festival and family art day, 2–11pm Saturday at Union Depot in St. Paul. There will be calavera face painting, dancing, Latin food and more. Buy tickets in advance for $10 or pay $15 at the door.

Take a class, view a demonstration and learn about fiber production, knitting, sewing, felting, spinning, weaving and more, 9am–5pm Saturday at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. Class prices vary.

Watch scary and sadistic musicals and theater performances this weekend through Oct. 29 at the Crane Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets are $70 for five shows.