Twin Cities weekend events: Taco Tour, Ciderfest

Analis Bailey

The 2022 Taco Tour. Photos: Courtesy of the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC)

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Taco Tour in Minneapolis, a Black film festival, the Minnesota Cider Festival and more.

1. 🪅 It's taco time

The Taco Tour is back with 20 taco trucks and restaurants along Lake Street.

What's happening: This event highlights Latino culture with food, live performances, music, art, crafts, dancing, Day of the Dead flowers and more. View full schedule.

  • New this year: Performances by Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca, local mariachi band Son de Morelos and free Latin dance classes.

What they're saying: "These businesses are a vital part of the economy, and they also preserve Latino culture in our city and state," says Henry Jiménez, executive director at LEDC.

When: 11am–4pm Saturday

Where: Lake Street in South Minneapolis from Third Street to 20th Street

Cost: Free

  • Tacos and vendor items are available for purchase.

2. 🎞️ Twin Cities Black Film Festival

3. 🍺 Minnesota Ciderfest

  • Find unlimited samples of local and regional ciders, local food trucks, music and free parking, 1–5pm Saturday at the Minneapolis Cider Company. General admission tickets are $50.

4. 💀 Festival de las Calaveras

5. 🐑 Minnesota Fiber Festival

  • Take a class, view a demonstration and learn about fiber production, knitting, sewing, felting, spinning, weaving and more, 9am–5pm Saturday at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. Class prices vary.

6. 😱 Twin Cities Horror Festival

  • Watch scary and sadistic musicals and theater performances this weekend through Oct. 29 at the Crane Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets are $70 for five shows.

7. 🎃 The Great Pumpkin Festival

  • Enjoy trick-or-treating, bounce houses, craft stations, music, games and more at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, 10am–1pm Saturday. Free.
