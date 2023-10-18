Reproduced from Rutgers. Note: States with top-two or top-four primary systems were also excluded. Map: Axios Visuals

Minnesota has one of the nation's highest rates of female donors to state political campaigns, but women still remain underrepresented as political spenders, per a new analysis.

Driving the news: An estimated 40% of Minnesota's state-level candidate donations in 2022 — $4 for every $10 — came from a woman, according to a new report on the gender "donor gap" from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP).

Why it matters: Women remain disproportionately absent from the halls of political power — and from the political donations that fuel those halls, Axios' Emma Hurt writes.

The big picture: Nationwide, women donors made up just between 29-33% of the contributions to general election candidates at statewide and state legislative levels between 2019 and 2022, the report found.

What's happening: The underrepresentation of candidates and donors are entwined, as lead researcher Kira Sanbonmatsu told Axios.

The persistent gender wealth gap also plays a role.

Zoom out: While the report found the disparity to be worse in some states —just 14% of Nebraska's contributions in 2022 were from women — no state last year had contributions equivalent to their female population.

Colorado, which has one of the nation's highest rates of women serving in the Legislature, came in on top with 46% to its 49% female population.

Zoom in: In Minnesota, 37% of state legislators are female, trending above the national average of about 33%. Just two women, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Auditor Julie Blaha, currently serve in state-level constitutional offices.

What they're saying: Amy Koch, a longtime political strategist and former Senate Republican leader, said the report underscores the importance of asking women to run and intentionally courting female donors through a party's candidates and messaging.

"We're leaving a lot of great candidates and a lot of money on the bottom line, and we're missing out. That's not a winning formula."

Of note: While the CAWP analysis focused on contributions made directly to candidates, one of the state's most prolific donors to state DFL causes and political groups, philanthropist Alida Rockefeller Messinger, is a woman.

What we're watching: Female donors on both sides of the aisle disproportionately support women candidates, according to the report, though the pattern is stronger among Democratic women.