A toddler's view of the Minneapolis skyways

Seeing a tow truck with a car on the back was a real thrill. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

The downtown Minneapolis skyways don't often get a lot of love, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

But last week I got to see the pedestrian corridors that connect the city's office buildings through a new lens.

What happened: My toddler and I had some time to kill on Friday afternoon before picking my husband up from his office in Capella Tower.

Since it was dumping rain, we ponied up $3 for street parking and went on a walk through the nearby buildings.

The big picture: The halls were virtually empty and most of the businesses were closed for the day. But to a 2 1/2 year old, this utilitarian feature of downtown life was enthralling.

What he's saying: "A CRANE! A TOW TRUCK!" as we walked between Capella and U.S. Bank Plaza.

Watching the light rail trains roll into Government Plaza from above 3rd Avenue S. brought us five minutes of pure joy.

Plus: Have you ever stopped to think about how cool an escalator is? Magical!

Getting a closer look at the trains. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

The other side: My son is still in diapers, but my Axios Twin Cities' Nick Halter pointed out that they're not as fun when you have a small kid who needs a public bathroom.

The bottom line: The costs vs. benefit of the skyway system has long been the subject of heated debate. Their long-term fate remains to be seen.