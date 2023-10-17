A toddler's view of the Minneapolis skyways
The downtown Minneapolis skyways don't often get a lot of love, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
- But last week I got to see the pedestrian corridors that connect the city's office buildings through a new lens.
What happened: My toddler and I had some time to kill on Friday afternoon before picking my husband up from his office in Capella Tower.
- Since it was dumping rain, we ponied up $3 for street parking and went on a walk through the nearby buildings.
The big picture: The halls were virtually empty and most of the businesses were closed for the day. But to a 2 1/2 year old, this utilitarian feature of downtown life was enthralling.
What he's saying: "A CRANE! A TOW TRUCK!" as we walked between Capella and U.S. Bank Plaza.
- Watching the light rail trains roll into Government Plaza from above 3rd Avenue S. brought us five minutes of pure joy.
Plus: Have you ever stopped to think about how cool an escalator is? Magical!
The other side: My son is still in diapers, but my Axios Twin Cities' Nick Halter pointed out that they're not as fun when you have a small kid who needs a public bathroom.
The bottom line: The costs vs. benefit of the skyway system has long been the subject of heated debate. Their long-term fate remains to be seen.
- But if you're looking for a practically free source of indoor entertainment for kids, the skyways can be of service.
