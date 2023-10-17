46 mins ago - Things to Do

A toddler's view of the Minneapolis skyways

Torey Van Oot

Seeing a tow truck with a car on the back was a real thrill. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

The downtown Minneapolis skyways don't often get a lot of love, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

  • But last week I got to see the pedestrian corridors that connect the city's office buildings through a new lens.

What happened: My toddler and I had some time to kill on Friday afternoon before picking my husband up from his office in Capella Tower.

  • Since it was dumping rain, we ponied up $3 for street parking and went on a walk through the nearby buildings.

The big picture: The halls were virtually empty and most of the businesses were closed for the day. But to a 2 1/2 year old, this utilitarian feature of downtown life was enthralling.

What he's saying: "A CRANE! A TOW TRUCK!" as we walked between Capella and U.S. Bank Plaza.

  • Watching the light rail trains roll into Government Plaza from above 3rd Avenue S. brought us five minutes of pure joy.

Plus: Have you ever stopped to think about how cool an escalator is? Magical!

A little boy stands at awindow looking over a street
Getting a closer look at the trains. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

The other side: My son is still in diapers, but my Axios Twin Cities' Nick Halter pointed out that they're not as fun when you have a small kid who needs a public bathroom.

The bottom line: The costs vs. benefit of the skyway system has long been the subject of heated debate. Their long-term fate remains to be seen.

  • But if you're looking for a practically free source of indoor entertainment for kids, the skyways can be of service.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more