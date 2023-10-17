60 mins ago - Music
Luke Bryan claps back at Pioneer Press review
Country music star Luke Bryan didn't like Pioneer Press critic Ross Raihala's review of his Xcel Energy Center concert from Saturday night.
What happened: Raihala called Bryan "kind of a mess" in a post on X, linking to his full review.
- Bryan fired back: "Wow. I've never received one positive review from y'all's publication since I've been to the Twin Cities area in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time."
Reality check: While it's true Raihala wrote harshly about Bryan's recent show, he pointed out in follow-up posts that he's been positive in previous reviews.
- His review of a 2018 Target Field show said Bryan "oozes with not just charisma, but approachable charisma."
- Writing after a 2018 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium — the first-ever in the building — the PiPress music critic said Bryan "was full of energy and cheer and always up for some mugging to the cameras."
