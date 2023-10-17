Share on email (opens in new window)

Country music star Luke Bryan didn't like Pioneer Press critic Ross Raihala's review of his Xcel Energy Center concert from Saturday night.

What happened: Raihala called Bryan "kind of a mess" in a post on X, linking to his full review.

Bryan fired back: "Wow. I've never received one positive review from y'all's publication since I've been to the Twin Cities area in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time."

Reality check: While it's true Raihala wrote harshly about Bryan's recent show, he pointed out in follow-up posts that he's been positive in previous reviews.