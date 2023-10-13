A new development proposal would bring a second Twin Cities Topgolf venue, this one in Woodbury.

Driving the news: A company tied to prolific local developer Ned Abdul has submitted plans to redevelop 36 acres of land just south of the old Hartford office campus near the I-94 and I-494 interchange, according to Woodbury planning documents.

Between the lines: A city of Woodbury development map refers to a portion of the project as "Golf Entertainment" on nearly 14 acres and describes it as an outdoor golf driving range, restaurant, outdoor patio, and mini golf (course).

An Axios source who was not authorized to discuss the matter confirmed that Topgolf is the user of the proposed facility.

The site is nearly the same size as Topgolf's first Twin Cities venue in Brooklyn Center, which was built on 13.5 acres. Architectural drawings also show a similar three-deck layout and color scheme as a typical Topgolf.

This rendering shows what the "Golf Entertainment" complex in Woodbury would look like. Image via City of Woodbury

The intrigue: The application notes that the larger development would include a Main Event, which is owned by Dave & Buster's and has bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and virtual reality.

What they're saying: Not much. Abdul and Topgolf declined to confirm the details and Dave & Buster's could not be reached for comment.

What we're watching: What the larger development looks like. Abdul is the developer who remade the Minneapolis Armory and Uptown Theater, plus helped reshape the Warehouse District and North Loop.