Scoop: Topgolf planned for Woodbury
A new development proposal would bring a second Twin Cities Topgolf venue, this one in Woodbury.
Driving the news: A company tied to prolific local developer Ned Abdul has submitted plans to redevelop 36 acres of land just south of the old Hartford office campus near the I-94 and I-494 interchange, according to Woodbury planning documents.
Between the lines: A city of Woodbury development map refers to a portion of the project as "Golf Entertainment" on nearly 14 acres and describes it as an outdoor golf driving range, restaurant, outdoor patio, and mini golf (course).
- An Axios source who was not authorized to discuss the matter confirmed that Topgolf is the user of the proposed facility.
- The site is nearly the same size as Topgolf's first Twin Cities venue in Brooklyn Center, which was built on 13.5 acres. Architectural drawings also show a similar three-deck layout and color scheme as a typical Topgolf.
The intrigue: The application notes that the larger development would include a Main Event, which is owned by Dave & Buster's and has bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and virtual reality.
What they're saying: Not much. Abdul and Topgolf declined to confirm the details and Dave & Buster's could not be reached for comment.
What we're watching: What the larger development looks like. Abdul is the developer who remade the Minneapolis Armory and Uptown Theater, plus helped reshape the Warehouse District and North Loop.
- Woodbury city staff are still reviewing the development applications.
