St. Paul home with private rink asks $949K

Sami Sparber

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

This St. Paul home features a synthetic ice skating and hockey shooting area above the garage.

  • "The boards are regulation height so kids can practice jumping," listing agent Marcy Wengler tells Axios.
indoor hockey rink
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty.

The intrigue: The house was previously owned by William A. Frost, whose pharmacy-turned-restaurant sits on Cathedral Hill.

Layout: The 4,453-square-foot house has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a renovated basement.

Interior features: A modern kitchen with an induction stove and two ovens, a wet bar that dispenses sparkling water, and an upstairs sunroom.

Exterior features: A front porch and a backyard deck.

Take a look around:

modern kitchen with white cabinets and deep blue accents
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
open concept dining area
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
wet bar with prep area
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
family room with bookshelves
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty.
sitting area
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
sunroom upstairs with wood panels
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
entryway with detailed woodwork
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
backyard of house with deck
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty
