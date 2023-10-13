St. Paul home with private rink asks $949K
This St. Paul home features a synthetic ice skating and hockey shooting area above the garage.
- "The boards are regulation height so kids can practice jumping," listing agent Marcy Wengler tells Axios.
The intrigue: The house was previously owned by William A. Frost, whose pharmacy-turned-restaurant sits on Cathedral Hill.
Layout: The 4,453-square-foot house has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a renovated basement.
Interior features: A modern kitchen with an induction stove and two ovens, a wet bar that dispenses sparkling water, and an upstairs sunroom.
Exterior features: A front porch and a backyard deck.
Take a look around:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more