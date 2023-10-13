St. Paul home with private rink asks $949K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

This St. Paul home features a synthetic ice skating and hockey shooting area above the garage.

"The boards are regulation height so kids can practice jumping," listing agent Marcy Wengler tells Axios.

Listed for $949,000, it's located at 748 Goodrich Ave.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty.

The intrigue: The house was previously owned by William A. Frost, whose pharmacy-turned-restaurant sits on Cathedral Hill.

Layout: The 4,453-square-foot house has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a renovated basement.

Interior features: A modern kitchen with an induction stove and two ovens, a wet bar that dispenses sparkling water, and an upstairs sunroom.

Exterior features: A front porch and a backyard deck.

Take a look around:

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty