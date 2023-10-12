Twin Cities weekend: Autumn Brew Review, Fall Colors Celebration and more
This weekend, check out the Autumn Brew Review in Minneapolis, The Twin Cities Book Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, a Hispanic Heritage Month film festival, a Diwali celebration and more.
1. 🍺 Let's get crafty
Autumn Brew Review, the oldest craft beer festival in Minnesota, is back.
What's happening: Enjoy beverages from 90 Minnesota breweries and cideries and foods from nine local trucks parked along the Mississippi River. View full list of brewers.
- New this year: A live music stage will feature local musicians. View full schedule.
Why it matters: Proceeds from the festival support the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
When: 1:30–5pm Saturday
- You can enter the food vendor area at 12:30pm.
Where: Bloom Island Park in Minneapolis
Cost: General admission tickets start at $75.
- Non-alcohol tickets are $25.
Of note: This event is for ages 21+. No children or pets allowed.
- Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets.
- Click here for a free Metro Transit ride pass.
2. 📚 Twin Cities Book Festival
- Meet authors and connect with book lovers during the book fair, 10am-5pm at The Eco Experience at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. View full schedule here. Free.
3. 😱 Dinner and a Scare
- Enjoy a Friday the 13th with food, Halloween-themed activities and performances from the Minnesota Renaissance Choir, 6–8pm at 430 Arts in St. Paul. Tickets are $20.
- The La Cochinita food truck will be on site.
4. 🌳 Fall Colors Celebration
- Admire the fall foliage on the Lakewood Cemetery grounds in Minneapolis, drink warm cider and eat cookies near the Living Memory Tree, 10am–1pm Sunday. There will be music from local artists, art demonstrations, trolley tours, pumpkin painting and more. Free.
5. 📽️ Cine Latino Film Festival
- The MSP Film Society is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin0 films, food trucks and filmmakers from around the world. The festival ends Sunday. View full lineup. All-access passes are $75.
6. 🪔 Diwali Celebration
- Experience Diwali traditions, music, food and culture at Diwali Around The World: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam 4-6:30pm Sunday at the Ted Mann Concert Hall in Minneapolis. Social hour begins at 3pm. General admission tickets are $28.
- Be smart: Diwali, a major Indian holiday, is the Hindu Festival of Lights, celebrated on Nov. 12 with festivals held in October and November.
