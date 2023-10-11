Where to watch the solar eclipse in Minnesota
Start looking for eclipse glasses as Minnesotans may be able to see a solar eclipse on Saturday, weather permitting.
What's happening: An annular solar eclipse, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible across the U.S. on Oct. 14, and Minnesota is partially in its path. Most of the state will see 40%-50% maximum obscuration.
- It's the first solar eclipse visible in Minnesota since 2017 — though that one was obstructed by clouds and rain — and it will be the last annular eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2039.
What to know: The eclipse is expected to peak locally around 11:45am with 45% coverage of the sun, according to NASA.
Reality check: The forecast is showing mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 60% chance of rain, including potential showers during the eclipse's peak, per NWS.
- Local museums and observatories are still planning parties, including some that are rain or shine.
Here's where you can watch:
The Bell Museum: The St. Paul natural history museum will have planetarium shows about eclipses, a pinhole projection station for guests to make their own viewing devices and a livestream of the eclipse from New Mexico, which is expected to see the ring of fire, from 10am-2pm.
Eagle Lake Observatory: The Minnesota Astronomical Society will host a viewing event using its telescopes at its home base in Carver County from 10am-2pm. It's free to attend, but the event will be cancelled if cloudy.
Science Museum of Minnesota: The St. Paul museum will open up its terrace for outdoor viewing via telescope, along with various eclipse-related activities, from 10am-2pm.
Be smart: Even though the sun is partially covered, it's still important to wear eye protection when watching the eclipse.
- For those looking to view at home, the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Bell Museum sells eclipse glasses at their gift shops for under $5.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.