Where to watch the solar eclipse in Minnesota

Start looking for eclipse glasses as Minnesotans may be able to see a solar eclipse on Saturday, weather permitting.

What's happening: An annular solar eclipse, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible across the U.S. on Oct. 14, and Minnesota is partially in its path. Most of the state will see 40%-50% maximum obscuration.

It's the first solar eclipse visible in Minnesota since 2017 — though that one was obstructed by clouds and rain — and it will be the last annular eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2039.

What to know: The eclipse is expected to peak locally around 11:45am with 45% coverage of the sun, according to NASA.

Reality check: The forecast is showing mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 60% chance of rain, including potential showers during the eclipse's peak, per NWS.

Local museums and observatories are still planning parties, including some that are rain or shine.

Here's where you can watch:

The Bell Museum: The St. Paul natural history museum will have planetarium shows about eclipses, a pinhole projection station for guests to make their own viewing devices and a livestream of the eclipse from New Mexico, which is expected to see the ring of fire, from 10am-2pm.

Eagle Lake Observatory: The Minnesota Astronomical Society will host a viewing event using its telescopes at its home base in Carver County from 10am-2pm. It's free to attend, but the event will be cancelled if cloudy.

Science Museum of Minnesota: The St. Paul museum will open up its terrace for outdoor viewing via telescope, along with various eclipse-related activities, from 10am-2pm.

Be smart: Even though the sun is partially covered, it's still important to wear eye protection when watching the eclipse.