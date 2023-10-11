Restaurant Roundup: Goodbye, Lake Street White Castle

St. Paul Mexican restaurant Mi México Querido just opened a new location in Minneapolis, according to social media. The new spot on Minnehaha Avenue is inside the former Dumpling, the Asian fusion restaurant that closed last year.

RIP, Lake Street White Castle. The longstanding location of the chain restaurant quietly shut down last weekend after more than 45 years, leaving Northeast Minneapolis with the last one within city limits, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Petite León's chef/owner Jorge Guzmán is opening a new restaurant across from Bde Maka Ska, per the Star Tribune.

Chilango, which will serve "elevated Mex-Tex," will move next February into the space that currently houses Urban Eatery.

Sooki and Mimi in Uptown will officially close on Oct. 21, according to a release. Owner Ann Kim's new restaurant, Kim's, will take over a few weeks later along with Bronto Bar, which will replace the existing Basement Bar.

Hyacinth in St. Paul is getting a new chef/owner. James Beard semifinalist Rikki Giambruno will soon pass the torch to Abraham Gessesse, who was the restaurant's first line cook hire, according to the Star Tribune.

An Italian street food restaurant is moving into the former Eagle Street Grille in downtown St. Paul, per the Pioneer Press.

Zamboni's on 7th, co-owned by the team behind Zamboni's Pizza Pub next door, is expected to open mid-November.

Homshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar is now open in Apple Valley. The restaurant, which also has a bar with more than 70 tequilas, debuted alongside Bodega 42, a Mexican market by the same owners.