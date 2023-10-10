We asked readers last week to weigh in on raking etiquette. Specifically, when and how often it should be done in the fall.

Driving the news: Many parts of the metro area are 25% to 50% to peak foliage, which means there's already plenty on the ground.

Erica J. isn't rushing outside with her rake. "I stand firmly in the field of waiting as long as possible before starting to rake because once you start, it doesn't stop for a while! I don't think there are unwritten rules or etiquette for neighbors like there is with mowing grass — your leaves, your issue!"

Rob B. agrees, until the city begins doing street cleanup. "At that point, everyone gives the stink eye to the person who never rakes and the wind blows leaves into everyone else's yards."

Several readers suggested mowing your lawn when leaves begin falling. Edwin O. cited this Michigan State University Extension article on the benefits of using mulched-up leaves to make your lawn and garden healthier.

John W. starts by leaving the mulched leaves on his lawn, and later, he bags them and dumps them in his garden. "I try to mow weekly, which should help minimize blowover between mowings."

Jessie R. doesn't rake. "Lots of beneficial critters are already struggling with adapting to our changing climate. Fallen leaves provide space for these critters to stay warm over the winter."

The bottom line: If you decide not to rake, you may get unhappy neighbors like MaryLou T has.