Nearly 2,000 Minnesota teens have pre-registered to vote under new law

Torey Van Oot
Roughly 1,800 Minnesota teens have pre-registered to vote under a new state law meant to get young people on track to cast a ballot once they turn 18.

Why it matters: While youth turnout has trended up in some recent elections, voters under 30 still tend to cast ballots at lower rates than older Americans.

  • Some studies have shown that allowing teens to sign up to vote before they turn 18 can help increase participation.

How it works: 16- and 17-year-old residents who will eventually be eligible to vote can fill out a regular voter registration form in person or online. Once they're 18, the state's system will automatically add them to the voter rolls.

Between the lines: While the law took effect in June, Secretary of State Steve Simon spent the last month visiting schools to encourage students to take advantage of the new law.

  • 676 of the 1,817 new pre-registrations were completed in September, the secretary of state's office told Axios.

Yes, but: The overall pre-registration numbers represent just 1% of the 150,000 Minnesota teens the office has estimated are eligible.

Zoom out: The change was part of a bigger slate of new laws supporters argue will increase access to the polls, including automatic voter registration for residents who apply for a driver's license, state medical assistance or other eligible governmental services, and giving Minnesotans the option to sign up to receive a mail ballot for all future elections.

Of note: Minnesota already has one of the nation's highest turnout rates for young voters.

