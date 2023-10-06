Nearly 2,000 Minnesota teens have pre-registered to vote under new law

Roughly 1,800 Minnesota teens have pre-registered to vote under a new state law meant to get young people on track to cast a ballot once they turn 18.

Why it matters: While youth turnout has trended up in some recent elections, voters under 30 still tend to cast ballots at lower rates than older Americans.

Some studies have shown that allowing teens to sign up to vote before they turn 18 can help increase participation.

How it works: 16- and 17-year-old residents who will eventually be eligible to vote can fill out a regular voter registration form in person or online. Once they're 18, the state's system will automatically add them to the voter rolls.

Previously, teens could only pre-register if they were going to turn 18 in time for the next election.

Between the lines: While the law took effect in June, Secretary of State Steve Simon spent the last month visiting schools to encourage students to take advantage of the new law.

676 of the 1,817 new pre-registrations were completed in September, the secretary of state's office told Axios.

Yes, but: The overall pre-registration numbers represent just 1% of the 150,000 Minnesota teens the office has estimated are eligible.

Zoom out: The change was part of a bigger slate of new laws supporters argue will increase access to the polls, including automatic voter registration for residents who apply for a driver's license, state medical assistance or other eligible governmental services, and giving Minnesotans the option to sign up to receive a mail ballot for all future elections.

Of note: Minnesota already has one of the nation's highest turnout rates for young voters.