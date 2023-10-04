2 hours ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities weekend: Owámni, Flip the Script, Open Streets

Analis Bailey
Photo illustration of a young indigenous boy riding on a horse with imagery of St. Anthony Falls in the background.

Photo illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photos: Heritage Images, Raymond Boyd, Kerem Yucel/Getty Images

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out the Owámni festival along the Mississippi River, an LGBTQ+ film festival, Horn-ucopia Fall Funk Fest in Minneapolis, the St. Paul Art Crawl and more.

🎉 1. Celebrate Indigenous cultures

Learn about Indigenous Minnesota cultures at Owámni: Falling Water Festival.

What's happening: Enjoy live music and entertainment from local Indigenous musicians and art from local artists.

  • This family-friendly event will have food from Indigenous-owned restaurants and food trucks, including offerings from Sean Sherman, the chef and owner behind the James Beard-winning restaurant Owamni.

Be smart: Owámni means "whirling or falling water" in the Dakota language, according to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. This is what the Dakota have traditionally called the area at St. Anthony Falls.

When: 1–5pm Saturday

Where: Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Cost: Free.

Of note: Paid parking is available on South Second Street near Portland Avenue and South Fifth Avenue, and on South First Street.

🏳️‍🌈 2. Flip the Script

  • Watch films, music videos, animations and documentaries by LGBTQ+ filmmakers at a nine-day film festival in Minneapolis and Plymouth that begins Friday. View full schedule. Pay-what-you-can individual tickets vary; all-access passes are $100.

🍅 3. Bloody Mary Festival

🦙 4. Fall Fest

  • Spend the day with farm animals, shop at a farmers market, make apple cider and walk a llama, 9:30am–3:30pm Saturday and Sunday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Free.

🎨 5. St. Paul Art Crawl

🍔 6. Borough Block Party

  • Listen to five music sets, eat burgers and drink old fashioneds, noon–10pm Saturday at Borough in Minneapolis. Free.

🚲 7. Open Streets Lyndale

  • Enjoy festivities on a car-free Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis, 11am–5pm Sunday. Eat and shop from vendors, dance and bike around the area. Free.
  • The event will take place on Lyndale Avenue from West 22nd Street to West 42nd Street.

🎵 8. Fall Music Fest

  • Kick back and relax to the sounds of local artists and DJs, 4pm Sunday at The Pourhouse Downtown in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15.
  • There is an after-party 10pm–2am; entry and one drink are free until 11pm.

🎷 9. Horn-ucopia Fall Funk Fest

  • Listen to three horn-based jazz and funk bands on the canopy stage at the Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis at 6pm Friday. Tickets start at $15.

🍂 10. The Fall Festival

  • Enjoy a day of hayrides, live music, pumpkin picking, face painting, craft vendors and more, 11am–7pm Friday–Sunday at the Anoka County Fair. Adult tickets are $10.
  • A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local food bank.

👗 11. Fashionopolis

  • Watch a runway show by a native Minneapolis designer while sampling food and cocktails, 6–10pm Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $75.
