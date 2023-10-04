Twin Cities weekend: Owámni, Flip the Script, Open Streets
This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out the Owámni festival along the Mississippi River, an LGBTQ+ film festival, Horn-ucopia Fall Funk Fest in Minneapolis, the St. Paul Art Crawl and more.
🎉 1. Celebrate Indigenous cultures
Learn about Indigenous Minnesota cultures at Owámni: Falling Water Festival.
What's happening: Enjoy live music and entertainment from local Indigenous musicians and art from local artists.
- This family-friendly event will have food from Indigenous-owned restaurants and food trucks, including offerings from Sean Sherman, the chef and owner behind the James Beard-winning restaurant Owamni.
Be smart: Owámni means "whirling or falling water" in the Dakota language, according to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. This is what the Dakota have traditionally called the area at St. Anthony Falls.
When: 1–5pm Saturday
Where: Father Hennepin Bluff Park
- The event is held on the downtown side of the river near the Stone Arch Bridge.
Cost: Free.
Of note: Paid parking is available on South Second Street near Portland Avenue and South Fifth Avenue, and on South First Street.
🏳️🌈 2. Flip the Script
- Watch films, music videos, animations and documentaries by LGBTQ+ filmmakers at a nine-day film festival in Minneapolis and Plymouth that begins Friday. View full schedule. Pay-what-you-can individual tickets vary; all-access passes are $100.
🍅 3. Bloody Mary Festival
- Try a bloody mary from local restaurants and bars at Union Depot in St. Paul, 10:30am–6pm Saturday, and vote on your favorite in the People's Choice Award. General admission tickets start at $52.50.
🦙 4. Fall Fest
- Spend the day with farm animals, shop at a farmers market, make apple cider and walk a llama, 9:30am–3:30pm Saturday and Sunday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Free.
🎨 5. St. Paul Art Crawl
- Explore the work of over 100 local artists at various venues across St. Paul Friday–Sunday. View participating venues and hours. Free.
🍔 6. Borough Block Party
- Listen to five music sets, eat burgers and drink old fashioneds, noon–10pm Saturday at Borough in Minneapolis. Free.
🚲 7. Open Streets Lyndale
- Enjoy festivities on a car-free Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis, 11am–5pm Sunday. Eat and shop from vendors, dance and bike around the area. Free.
- The event will take place on Lyndale Avenue from West 22nd Street to West 42nd Street.
🎵 8. Fall Music Fest
- Kick back and relax to the sounds of local artists and DJs, 4pm Sunday at The Pourhouse Downtown in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15.
- There is an after-party 10pm–2am; entry and one drink are free until 11pm.
🎷 9. Horn-ucopia Fall Funk Fest
- Listen to three horn-based jazz and funk bands on the canopy stage at the Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis at 6pm Friday. Tickets start at $15.
🍂 10. The Fall Festival
- Enjoy a day of hayrides, live music, pumpkin picking, face painting, craft vendors and more, 11am–7pm Friday–Sunday at the Anoka County Fair. Adult tickets are $10.
- A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local food bank.
👗 11. Fashionopolis
- Watch a runway show by a native Minneapolis designer while sampling food and cocktails, 6–10pm Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $75.
