This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out the Owámni festival along the Mississippi River, an LGBTQ+ film festival, Horn-ucopia Fall Funk Fest in Minneapolis, the St. Paul Art Crawl and more.

🎉 1. Celebrate Indigenous cultures

Learn about Indigenous Minnesota cultures at Owámni: Falling Water Festival.

What's happening: Enjoy live music and entertainment from local Indigenous musicians and art from local artists.

This family-friendly event will have food from Indigenous-owned restaurants and food trucks, including offerings from Sean Sherman, the chef and owner behind the James Beard-winning restaurant Owamni.

Be smart: Owámni means "whirling or falling water" in the Dakota language, according to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. This is what the Dakota have traditionally called the area at St. Anthony Falls.

When: 1–5pm Saturday

Where: Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The event is held on the downtown side of the river near the Stone Arch Bridge.

Cost: Free.

Of note: Paid parking is available on South Second Street near Portland Avenue and South Fifth Avenue, and on South First Street.

Watch films, music videos, animations and documentaries by LGBTQ+ filmmakers at a nine-day film festival in Minneapolis and Plymouth that begins Friday. View full schedule. Pay-what-you-can individual tickets vary; all-access passes are $100.

Try a bloody mary from local restaurants and bars at Union Depot in St. Paul, 10:30am–6pm Saturday, and vote on your favorite in the People's Choice Award. General admission tickets start at $52.50.

Spend the day with farm animals, shop at a farmers market, make apple cider and walk a llama, 9:30am–3:30pm Saturday and Sunday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Free.

Explore the work of over 100 local artists at various venues across St. Paul Friday–Sunday. View participating venues and hours. Free.

Listen to five music sets, eat burgers and drink old fashioneds, noon–10pm Saturday at Borough in Minneapolis. Free.

Enjoy festivities on a car-free Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis, 11am–5pm Sunday. Eat and shop from vendors, dance and bike around the area. Free.

The event will take place on Lyndale Avenue from West 22nd Street to West 42nd Street.

Kick back and relax to the sounds of local artists and DJs, 4pm Sunday at The Pourhouse Downtown in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15.

4pm Sunday at The Pourhouse Downtown in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15. There is an after-party 10pm–2am; entry and one drink are free until 11pm.

Listen to three horn-based jazz and funk bands on the canopy stage at the Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis at 6pm Friday. Tickets start at $15.

Enjoy a day of hayrides, live music, pumpkin picking, face painting, craft vendors and more, 11am–7pm Friday–Sunday at the Anoka County Fair. Adult tickets are $10.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local food bank.