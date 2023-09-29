2 hours ago - Real Estate

Waterfront estate on Sunfish Lake asks $2.35M

Sami Sparber

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty

This high-end home offers sweeping views of Sunfish Lake.

Why we love it: The lakefront property sits along nearly 1,000 feet of secluded shoreline.

Layout: The 3,886-square-foot house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms on 5.65 lush acres.

Interior features: Hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, luxury appliances, and a sunroom with window walls.

Exterior features: A dock, bunk house, and wraparound patio.

Take a look around:

view of back deck with greenery
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
modern custom kitchen luxury
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
piano room with wood paneling
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
open layout floor plan
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
sitting area with window walls
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
sunroom with window walls and white panels
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
bathroom with floral wallpaper
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
bedroom with build in shelving
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
view of lake from patio
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
dock on lakefront
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty
