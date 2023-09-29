Waterfront estate on Sunfish Lake asks $2.35M
This high-end home offers sweeping views of Sunfish Lake.
Why we love it: The lakefront property sits along nearly 1,000 feet of secluded shoreline.
Layout: The 3,886-square-foot house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms on 5.65 lush acres.
Interior features: Hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, luxury appliances, and a sunroom with window walls.
Exterior features: A dock, bunk house, and wraparound patio.
Take a look around:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more