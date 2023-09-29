Waterfront estate on Sunfish Lake asks $2.35M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally English with Coldwell Banker Realty

This high-end home offers sweeping views of Sunfish Lake.

Listed for $2,350,000, it's located at 389 Salem Church Rd.

Why we love it: The lakefront property sits along nearly 1,000 feet of secluded shoreline.

Layout: The 3,886-square-foot house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms on 5.65 lush acres.

Interior features: Hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, luxury appliances, and a sunroom with window walls.

Exterior features: A dock, bunk house, and wraparound patio.

Take a look around:

