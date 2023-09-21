Rendering vs. reality: Apartment building near Bde Maka Ska
Waterbury House, a new nine-story apartment building just north of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, looks almost identical to the renderings the planning commission approved in 2021.
Catch up fast: The 73-unit building, at 3012 Excelsior Blvd., was fit into a triangle lot that was formerly a BP gas station. It was developed by Blaine-based Elevage and designed by Minneapolis-based ESG.
Nick's score (based on accuracy to the rendering): 9.8/10. If only city streets were that smooth in real life.
Flashback: Elevage originally pitched this project as a 100-room hotel with 20 condos, but switched gears in 2021, after Covid cratered the Twin Cities hotel occupancy rates.
What we're watching: The buildout of a ground-floor restaurant designed by Shea Inc. just wrapped up, according to a city permit.
- The developer, who also owns several Twin Cities restaurants including Oliver's, BRICKS Kitchen & Pub, and Village Pub, could not be reached for comment.
