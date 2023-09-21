Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rendering courtesy of city of Minneapolis. Photo by Nick Halter/Axios

Waterbury House, a new nine-story apartment building just north of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, looks almost identical to the renderings the planning commission approved in 2021.

Catch up fast: The 73-unit building, at 3012 Excelsior Blvd., was fit into a triangle lot that was formerly a BP gas station. It was developed by Blaine-based Elevage and designed by Minneapolis-based ESG.

Nick's score (based on accuracy to the rendering): 9.8/10. If only city streets were that smooth in real life.

Flashback: Elevage originally pitched this project as a 100-room hotel with 20 condos, but switched gears in 2021, after Covid cratered the Twin Cities hotel occupancy rates.

What we're watching: The buildout of a ground-floor restaurant designed by Shea Inc. just wrapped up, according to a city permit.