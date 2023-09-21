1 hour ago - Business

South Lyndale Liquors will soon open huge new store

Nick Halter

South Lyndale Liquor's new store. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

South Lyndale Liquors announced its newly constructed store at 5516 Lyndale Ave. S. in Minneapolis will open on Oct. 4.

What we're watching: The new store will be nearly twice the size of its existing one, which is just a few blocks north.

  • According to its business plan, the new location will also have a cheese store and meeting room. A job posting also indicates it will sell sandwiches.

Context: At 19,500 square feet, it is nearly the size of a typical Total Wine store.

My thought bubble: I poked my head in the store Thursday and it looks like it's going to be fantastic, with two-story ceiling heights and the cheese shop near the front entrance.

Of note: Owner Dan Campo could not be reached for comment.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more