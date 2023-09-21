Share on email (opens in new window)

South Lyndale Liquors announced its newly constructed store at 5516 Lyndale Ave. S. in Minneapolis will open on Oct. 4.

What we're watching: The new store will be nearly twice the size of its existing one, which is just a few blocks north.

According to its business plan, the new location will also have a cheese store and meeting room. A job posting also indicates it will sell sandwiches.

Context: At 19,500 square feet, it is nearly the size of a typical Total Wine store.

My thought bubble: I poked my head in the store Thursday and it looks like it's going to be fantastic, with two-story ceiling heights and the cheese shop near the front entrance.

Of note: Owner Dan Campo could not be reached for comment.