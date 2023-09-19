56 mins ago - Sports

A trifecta of trouble for Canterbury Park

Nick Halter
Horses come out of a starting gate

Canterbury Park had fewer races this season and less wagering. Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Canterbury Park wrapped up its 2023 racing season on Sunday, capping off a disappointing summer at the Shakopee horse track.

Why it matters: A steep decline in wagering, fewer horses, and smaller prizes are major concerns for Canterbury and the state's horse breeding industry.

What happened: This was the first season in the past 10 years without the annual $7 million payments the track has gotten for its purses — the money paid to horse owners — as part of a marketing agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

By the numbers: Total purses fell by 35% compared to last year; the total amount wagered was down 52% and the field size fell 10%, according to the Star Tribune.

What they're saying: "It's incredibly worrisome. These are sad times for horse racing in Minnesota," Scott Rake, a longtime thoroughbred breeder and owner from Elko New Market, told the paper.

Between the lines: Canterbury officials will again be lobbying to be included in any legalized sports betting bill that goes before the state Legislature next year in order to beef up purses again.

  • A stalemate between the tracks and tribes over whether the tracks should get licenses or revenue has derailed previous efforts to pass a bill.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more