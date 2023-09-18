T.J. Maxx to close store in St. Paul's Midway in October

The carts will soon be gone from St. Paul. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Twin Cities "Maxxinistas" will soon have one less place to shop for discounted designer duds.

Driving the news: The T.J. Maxx in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood will close permanently on Oct. 8 after a decade in business, a store employee confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The retailer, located in the same strip mall as Cub Foods, was one of the last department stores standing in what was once a popular shopping destination, as the Pioneer Press notes.

State of the stores: Walmart and Herberger's both exited the area in the last five years. A Target, Dollar Tree and a number of smaller stores and fast food chains remain open.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, T.J. Maxx's parent company said it is "always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking."

It said 55 managers and associates working at the location have been offered jobs at other stores in the area.

What we're watching: Plans to develop the area surrounding Allianz Field with an additional hotel, food pavilion, office building and playground could start as soon as this fall.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include T.J. Maxx's response to Axios.