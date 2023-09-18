T.J. Maxx to close store in St. Paul's Midway in October
Twin Cities "Maxxinistas" will soon have one less place to shop for discounted designer duds.
Driving the news: The T.J. Maxx in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood will close permanently on Oct. 8 after a decade in business, a store employee confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: The retailer, located in the same strip mall as Cub Foods, was one of the last department stores standing in what was once a popular shopping destination, as the Pioneer Press notes.
State of the stores: Walmart and Herberger's both exited the area in the last five years. A Target, Dollar Tree and a number of smaller stores and fast food chains remain open.
What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, T.J. Maxx's parent company said it is "always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking."
- It said 55 managers and associates working at the location have been offered jobs at other stores in the area.
What we're watching: Plans to develop the area surrounding Allianz Field with an additional hotel, food pavilion, office building and playground could start as soon as this fall.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include T.J. Maxx's response to Axios.
