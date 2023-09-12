Restaurant Roundup: Yia Vang's Vinai moves into Dangerous Man Brewing Company

Share on email (opens in new window)

St. Paul's Golden Thyme Cafe has been sold to the Rondo Community Land Trust, which plans to expand the existing coffee shop into a pop-up and incubator space meant to help Black restaurateurs and food vendors.

Sammy McDowell, who runs Sammy's Avenue Eatery among other restaurants, is expected to be one of the first temporary occupants starting Oct. 1, the Pioneer Press reports.

🎉 Yia Vang's long-awaited Hmong restaurant Vinai, which was initially announced in early 2020, will open in the former Dangerous Man Brewing Company space in Northeast Minneapolis next spring, per a news release.

🍴 After Minneapolis pulled Harry Singh's Original Caribbean Restaurant business license due to unpaid taxes, the restaurant plans to reopen its Eat Street location sometime this September, the owner told Southwest Voices.

🪩 Rumba, a Latinx lounge, nightclub, and restaurant, opened on Lake Street in Uptown last Thursday, according to social media.

🇱🇦 Laotian food truck Soul Lao opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood on Sunday, it announced on Instagram.