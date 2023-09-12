Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas will battle in first round of the WNBA playoffs. Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Lynx are hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

State of play: After an ugly 0-6 start to the season, the Lynx battled back and finished with a 19-21 record, which earned them the No. 6 seed and a first-round matchup with the Connecticut Sun.

Zoom in: The best-of-three matchup features two MVP candidates: Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, and Alyssa Thomas, who nearly averaged a triple double.

What they're saying: "The Lynx are just the second team in league history to make the playoffs after starting 0-6," wrote ESPN's Eric Moody. "Minnesota has been a joy to watch this season with Collier, Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard and (Dorka) Juhasz, but the Sun will be too much."

Connecticut is favored by 9.5 points in Game 1.

What to watch: Game 1 tips off Wednesday in Connecticut at 7pm on ESPN 2.