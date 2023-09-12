Minnesota Lynx staring down the Connecticut Sun in WNBA playoffs
The Minnesota Lynx are hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
State of play: After an ugly 0-6 start to the season, the Lynx battled back and finished with a 19-21 record, which earned them the No. 6 seed and a first-round matchup with the Connecticut Sun.
Zoom in: The best-of-three matchup features two MVP candidates: Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, and Alyssa Thomas, who nearly averaged a triple double.
What they're saying: "The Lynx are just the second team in league history to make the playoffs after starting 0-6," wrote ESPN's Eric Moody. "Minnesota has been a joy to watch this season with Collier, Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard and (Dorka) Juhasz, but the Sun will be too much."
- Connecticut is favored by 9.5 points in Game 1.
What to watch: Game 1 tips off Wednesday in Connecticut at 7pm on ESPN 2.
- Game 2 will be also be in Connecticut, on Sunday at noon on ESPN.
- Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Sept. 20 and would be played at Target Center.
