Stone Arch Bridge to close to through traffic for two summers

Summer strolls across Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge will be thwarted by construction for the next two years.

Driving the news: The historic landmark is set to undergo significant renovations. As part of the work, officials will close the bridge to through traffic for several months in both 2024 and 2025, the Minnesota Department of Transportation confirmed to Axios.

Yes, but: MnDOT only plans to close half the bridge at a time. People will still be able to walk or bike out to roughly the midpoint before having to turn around.

What to expect: The first phase of Stone Arch closures, targeting the east end, will likely begin in April 2024 and last through November, per a MnDOT spokesperson.

The bridge will reopen over the winter months, and close again in March 2025. That second round of work, on the downtown side, should wrap up by October.

Of note: The nearby Third Avenue Bridge, which has been closed since 2021 for its own repairs, will reopen before the Stone Arch work begins.