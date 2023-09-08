We like it here: Study finds most people born in Minnesota still live in the state

Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Minnesotans don't like to leave.

Driving the news: A new Dallas Fed study using U.S. Census Bureau data ranked Minnesota as the 13th "stickiest" population.

70.9% of the people born in the state still lived here as of 2021, according to the study.

Why it matters: Local economic development officials often talk about how it's hard to get people to move to Minnesota, but people who are here tend to stay. This partially confirms that, at least for people born here.

Zoom out: 82% of native Texans stay in the Lone Star State. Wyoming has the lowest retention at about 45%.

Flashback: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers where they would go if they had to leave Minnesota, and Colorado was the No. 1 response.