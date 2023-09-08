1 hour ago - Real Estate

St. Paul house with recording studio asks $269K

Sami Sparber
living room with view of dining room

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

This St. Paul home offers a personal recording studio in the basement.

Why we love it: Hardwood floors, newer bathrooms, and other upgrades refresh the 1,146-square-foot house, which was built in 1915.

Layout: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a bright and open main floor and detached garage parking.

Other highlights: Butcher block kitchen counters, glass-front cabinets, a walk-in primary closet, and a fenced yard.

exterior of blue home with tree in front
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
kitchen with white appliances
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
basement recording studio
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
second bedroom
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
modern three-quarter bathroom
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
primary bedroom
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
primary bathroom with bathtub
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Go deeper: This Cape Cod-style house in Minneapolis' Armatage neighborhood is asking $385,000.

