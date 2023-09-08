1 hour ago - Real Estate
St. Paul house with recording studio asks $269K
This St. Paul home offers a personal recording studio in the basement.
- Listed for $269,000, the artist's retreat is located at 499 Wheelock Parkway W.
Why we love it: Hardwood floors, newer bathrooms, and other upgrades refresh the 1,146-square-foot house, which was built in 1915.
Layout: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a bright and open main floor and detached garage parking.
Other highlights: Butcher block kitchen counters, glass-front cabinets, a walk-in primary closet, and a fenced yard.
Go deeper: This Cape Cod-style house in Minneapolis' Armatage neighborhood is asking $385,000.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.